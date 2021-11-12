North Dakota lawmakers pass vaccine, ‘Critical Race Theory’ bills

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Republican-controlled Legislature has endorsed bills to prevent COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the teaching of certain concepts of race and racism, as lawmakers completed their five-day special session.

The Senate gave final approval Friday to a measure banning the teaching of critical race theory. Though there is no evidence that the idea is being taught in North Dakota, backers say the bill aims to ensure it doesn’t.

Senators also approved a bill to restrict vaccination mandates. The measure provides exemptions for medical, philosophical or religious reasons, and would allow workers to avoid vaccinations if they agree to testing.