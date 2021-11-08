North Dakota lawmakers return to Capitol for special session

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Legislature is returning to Bismarck Monday for a special session to deal with a limited agenda that includes legislative redistricting and the approval of a spending plan for federal coronavirus relief aid.

The special session approved by Gov. Doug Burgum has no time restriction but legislative leaders said they hoped it would only last five days.

Bills to prevent vaccine mandates and the teaching of certain concepts of race and racism also will get hearings — and almost certain approval — when the Republican-controlled Legislature returns. Burgum hasn’t said whether he would sign such bills.

