North Dakota lawmakers set to give themselves a pay raise

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota legislators want a raise for the second straight session.

The proposed pay boost for lawmakers is 1.5% in the first year of the two-year budget cycle and 2% in the second.

The increase is equal to the level of raises for state employees and elected statewide public officials.

Lawmakers are paid $518 a month, plus $186 a day during the session. In addition, they receive a housing allowance during the session of more than $1,800 a month.

They also are on the health plan that covers state employees.

