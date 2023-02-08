(KXNET) — North Dakota is expected to receive millions of dollars from drug companies as part of a series of lawsuits.

This week, state lawmakers discussed setting up a fund where that money will collect. Known as the opioid settlement fund, the money will be spent in hopes of helping people recover from drug addiction.

This winter, Governor Doug Burgum set up an advisory committee of six people who will oversee the account and look for places where the money could be spent.

Representative Robin Weisz, who drafted House Bill 1447, says the state has received around $9 million so far. But state leaders estimate the state could receive around $60 million over the next 18 years.

“In North Dakota, we know that we’ve had 948 successful overdose reversals just in the time we’ve been distributing our SOAR funds, which we’re in the fifth year of,” Pamela Sagness said. Sagness is the behavioral health division director for the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services. “Think about the number of lives that can potentially be saved just by implementing good strategy.”

The new advisory board will meet for the first time on Thursday and will be chaired by Lt. Governor Tammy Miller.