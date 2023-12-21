NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota’s legislative session ended January 3, 2023, but a special session was also needed and called for, ending on October 23, 2023.

Though most laws went into effect back in August, five were left behind. This includes House Bill 1191 and House Bill 1044.

Starting January 1, 2024, those two will be going into effect immediately.

HB 1191 gives agencies more access to criminal history checks, both nationally and statewide.

Then, with House Bill 1044, under the medical assistance program, assistants and registered nurses must be given the same rights and responsibilities as a doctor.

Now let’s flip the calendar to April.

On April 1, 2024, House Bill 1538 will go into effect. HB1538 identifies the power of the Game and Fish Department’s director along with laying out fishing contest rules and funding.

Shifting to July, House Bill 1501 and House Bill 2024 will be the last two going into effect.

HB 1501 changes the language in an act related to the North Dakota Soybean Council, identifying the roles of the council and who will be compensated.

House Bill 2024 is an act that will provide an appropriation for defraying the expenses of the state’s ethics commission; and to provide a legislative management study and report.

Those are the five need-to-know stateside for your laws.

You can read about each law below:

House Bill 1191

House Bill 1044

House Bill 1538

House Bill 1501

House Bill 2024