North Dakota leaders approve revisions to flaring policy

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Industrial Commission has approved a revised gas capture policy that aims to encourage investment in infrastructure.

The Bismarck Tribune reports Tuesday that the revision doesn’t change targets for burning excess natural gas at wellheads.

Current gas capture policy requires companies to capture 88% of the Bakken natural gas they produce.

The target increases to 91% on Nov. 1.

The remainder of the gas is burned off in a practice known as flaring, which experts say releases unnecessary carbon dioxide emissions that worsen global warming.

State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms says future gas capture requires “a monumental effort” and billions of dollars in infrastructures such as natural gas processing plants and pipelines.

