NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Men and women serving in the military are no longer required to get the COVID vaccine.

The news was announced by the Pentagon this week.

The mandate was first put into place in August 2021 requiring all soldiers to get the shot or be subject to a military discharge.

According to Military Times, more than 3,400 soldiers have been discharged for refusing the COVID shot.

According to the Department of Defense, 8,906,559 doses of the shot have already been given administered.

This week, KX News spoke to state representative Jeff Hoverson, who introduced a bill this week banning COVID vaccine mandates in schools and colleges in North Dakota.

“If we start pulling out of this particular vaccine and what it’s doing to people. COVID is a problem, but it’s not nearly as big of a problem as this vaccine is showing itself to be,” Rep. Hoverson said.

Hoverson’s House Bill 1200 is currently being looked over by the Human Services Committee.