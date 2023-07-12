NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — According to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, North Dakota is leading the nation in earnings and gross domestic product — also known as GDP.

The report states that North Dakota experienced the highest growth in real GDP among all other states in the first quarter of 2023.

GDP is how much money a state makes from goods and services and for us, that’s energy and agriculture.

Our state’s GDP surged by over 12% in the last year which is more than six times higher than the nationwide increase of 2%.

North Dakota also led the nation in earnings, which increased at a yearly rate of over 12% in the first quarter of 2023 – nearly triple the national growth rate of about 5%.