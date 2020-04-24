North Dakota leads nation in tweets about “ending the lockdown”

A survey of geotagged tweets over the last 30 days about “ending the lockdown” shows North Dakota leads the nation in such messages.

Interestingly, there is no statewide lockdown order in effect in North Dakota.

The phrase, “ending the lockdown,” has come to mean any restrictions put in place due to COVID-19 and not just specific in-home orders.

This includes tweets such as #endthelockdown, #endtheshutdown, #endlockdown, #openamerica, and many others. Over 50,000 tweets were tracked.

The top 10 states tweeting about lockdowns were:

North Dakota South Dakota Vermont New Hampshire Massachusetts Rhode Island Wyoming Delaware New Mexico Nebraska

A map based on the Twitter data has been created by the outdoor gear website bestsurvival.org.