North Dakota Legislature adjourns; session highlighted by record budget, pandemic and expulsion

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The 2021 North Dakota Legislature has reached its finale in a session marked by a record-high state budget, the first-ever expulsion of a lawmaker and pandemic protocols that greatly dampened public participation at the state Capitol.

The Legislature adjourned early Friday morning. It met for 76 days and just short of the 80-day maximum set by the North Dakota Constitution. The Legislature will use the remaining days later in the year to approve new legislative districts.

As the session wound down Thursday, lawmakers completed work on a $17 billion, two-year budget, or about $2 billion more than the current budget cycle that ends June 30.