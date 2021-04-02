North Dakota Legislature aims to save days in home stretch

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Legislature is working to bank several days this session to give lawmakers a cushion later in the year to approve new legislative districts and to decide how to spend expected federal coronavirus aid.

The North Dakota Constitution limits the Legislature to 80 days of meetings every two years.

May 4 is the adjournment deadline for this session.

But legislative leaders hope to finish with eight days to spare.

Friday would have been the Legislature’s 58th business day, but the House and Senate skipped the gaveled opening to save a legislative day for later.

