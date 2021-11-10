North Dakota Legislature approves new redistricting map

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Republican-controlled Legislature has approved a new legislative map that reflects a continued loss of political clout in rural areas due to population shifts in the past decade.

Though the map maintains 47 legislative districts, it creates three new districts in the state’s fastest-growing areas but erases an equal amount in population-lean rural regions.

The new map also separates House districts on two American Indian reservations in the state, a move tribal leaders believe will increase the odds for electing their own members to the Legislature.

The redistricting plan was drafted by a GOP-controlled committee of lawmakers.