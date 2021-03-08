North Dakota Legislature drops mask mandate in chambers

Coronavirus
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Republican-led Legislature has relaxed a requirement for lawmakers to wear masks in House and Senate chambers.  

The Senate on Monday endorsed the rule change with the needed two-thirds vote.

The House met the two-thirds threshold on Friday, before sending the change over to the upper chamber.

Most Democrats opposed the change.

Only a couple of lawmakers have announced publicly that they had been infected with the coronavirus since the session began Jan. 5.

The new rule will take effect on March 15, when the Legislature returns from a weekend break.

