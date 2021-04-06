North Dakota Legislature OKs Juneteenth ceremonial holiday

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Republican-led Legislature has passed a bipartisan bill to recognize Juneteenth as a ceremonial holiday in the state.

North Dakota is only one of three states that does not legally recognize the June 19 holiday, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

West Fargo GOP Rep. Austen Schauer says the recognition of Juneteenth “is a step of good will toward becoming a nation of respect to each other.”

Although the legislation would make June 19 a state-recognized holiday, it would not be an official paid holiday for state employees.

The bill now heads to Republican Gov. Doug Burgum, who is expected to sign it.

