Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

North Dakota Legislature votes to require masks at Capitol

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image: AP

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lawmakers decided Thursday to require masks at the state Capitol, despite opposition by far-right members of the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Senate and House lawmakers approved rules Thursday for the session that convenes Jan. 5.

Gov. Doug Burgum imposed a mandate in November after months of refraining from such an order, hoping to stem a coronavirus surge that is among the worst in the U.S.

State health officials on Thursday reported 11 new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus, increasing the total number of fatalities to 977. A total of 978 new positive tests also were reported Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/3

2021 Calendar

Chopper Contest

NDC DEC 3

Shiloh Christian Girl's Basketball

Bishop Ryan Boy's Basketball

Minot Boy's Basketball

Legacy Girl's Basketball

Mineral Rights Lawsuits

Mandan Fire Department

Food Pantry

Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Josh Boschee

Cyberattacks surging as COVID-19 pandemic continues

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/2

Vaccines

Hospital Perspective

Christmas Lights

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/2

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss