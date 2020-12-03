North Dakota Legislature votes to require masks at Capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota lawmakers decided Thursday to require masks at the state Capitol, despite opposition by far-right members of the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Senate and House lawmakers approved rules Thursday for the session that convenes Jan. 5.

Gov. Doug Burgum imposed a mandate in November after months of refraining from such an order, hoping to stem a coronavirus surge that is among the worst in the U.S.

State health officials on Thursday reported 11 new deaths due to complications from the coronavirus, increasing the total number of fatalities to 977. A total of 978 new positive tests also were reported Thursday.