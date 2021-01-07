North Dakota Legislature wants limits on executive orders by the governor

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Some Republican lawmakers want to limit emergency or disaster declarations by North Dakota’s governor. Proposed legislation would allow the Legislature more oversight of the executive branch action.

A bill sponsored by Republican Sen. Janne Myrdal would limit such a declaration to 30 days. It could be extended another 30 days if the governor calls a special session of the Legislature.

The legislation was inspired by a rash of executive orders filed by Republican Gov. Doug Burgum. Most of the orders were done in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus when the state’s hospital capacity was stressed.