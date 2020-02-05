North Dakota lottery sales jump 12% in fiscal 2019

Big jackpots during the last fiscal year led to a 12% increase in North Dakota lottery ticket sales and the second-highest in state history.

Lottery director Randy Miller says North Dakota gamblers wagered $35.3 million on lottery games for the fiscal year that ended June 30. That’s down from a record $35.7 million in fiscal 2016.

A total of $14.2 million in prizes was paid out to North Dakota players, which was up from $9 million the previous fiscal year.

Most lottery profits go to the state’s general treasury, with smaller portions set aside to provide counseling for gambling addicts and for drug enforcement.

