North Dakota man charged in police shootings wants new jury

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Attorneys for a North Dakota man accused of wounding two Wisconsin police officers while he was on the run from an attempted murder charge in his home state are petitioning for a jury pool from a different county.

Twenty-four-year-old Nathanael Benton, of Fargo, North Dakota, has pleaded not guilty in the shootings of two Delafield police officers in November 2020.

The officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shootings that occurred in Waukesha County, about 27 miles (43 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Benton’s lawyers said in a petition that local news coverage and social media surrounding police shootings has created too much prejudice among Waukesha County residents. They also said there is a “growing public bias” about the case.