North Dakota man, oil field companies win $3.8 million in legal fight

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A jury has awarded a North Dakota man and two oil field companies associated with him almost $4 million in a legal dispute.

Southwest Judicial District Judge William Herauf signed the final order in the case on Tuesday. The jury ruled in favor of Shawn Kluver, Seven Star Holdings and Little Knife Disposal in October.

Kluver sued oil field service providers Environmental Driven Solutions and Renewable Resources after they fired him in 2017, seeking salary and severance payments.

The two companies filed a countersuit against him and others, alleging he created other companies to compete against them while he was still working for them. That case is still pending.