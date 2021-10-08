North Dakota man receives life sentence for killing Officer Cody Holte

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for fatally shooting his mother and a police officer as authorities tried to serve an eviction notice.

Salamah Pendleton, of Grand Forks, was convicted on two counts of murder in the May 2020 killings of Officer Cody Holte and Lola Moore. The 43-year-old Pendleton opened fire on Holte and other officers while they were trying to serve the papers to evict him and his mother from their apartment.

Moore was killed as Pendleton fired wildly at officers. Pendleton had owed $800 in rent through April 2020.

