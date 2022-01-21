North Dakota man says he doesn’t have your COVID test results. People are misdialing and getting his personal phone number.

Medical assistant Leslie Powers carries swab samples collected from people to process them on-site at a COVID-19 testing site in Long Beach, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

One North Dakota man wants people looking for state COVID test results to dial the COVID Results line a little more carefully.

Apparently, the man’s personal phone number is very similar to the COVID results number, and he has been receiving numerous calls from people across the state anxious to learn the results of their recent COVID tests.

He is asking the public to make sure they are dialing 701-204-6664 for the COVID results line. A little careful dialing will spare him the ongoing wrong number calls.

The North Dakota Department of Health has a web page about The Citizen Portal, a place where you can get your test results online, in addition to other resources., along with the COVID Results phone number you can call if the web portal doesn’t work for you.