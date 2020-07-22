North Dakota marijuana petition signature drive falls short

FILE – This April 6, 2018, file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health’s cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. New Mexico would legalize recreational marijuana sales without exceptions for dissenting cities and counties under a rebooted proposal form legislators that emphasizes small business opportunities and ready access to pot for 80,000 current medical cannabis patients. Legalization for the first time enjoys the full throttled support of second-year Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who set up a volunteer commission last year to vet health and public safety concerns about recreational cannabis and on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, pitched the benefits of the pot economy to a gathering business leaders. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Supporters of amending North Dakota’s constitution to legalize recreational marijuana say they will try again to collect enough signatures to get the issue on the ballot.

The group had a year to gather and submit at least 26,904 valid signatures of North Dakota voters to Secretary of State Al Jaeger. The final deadline was Wednesday.

Petitioners missed earlier deadlines to make this year’s June and November ballots but continued to collect signatures in hopes of a June 2022 vote.

Chairwoman Jody Vetter told The Bismarck Tribune the group gathered just shy of 24,000 signatures and wouldn’t be submitting petitions.

But Vetter says supporters are planning to start again with an identical proposal for 2022.