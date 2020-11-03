North Dakota may break the 2016 record for ballots cast in an election

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

If the number of early voting and mail-in/absentee ballots are any indication, today’s election in North Dakota may be close to a record-breaker.

As of 4:00 p.m., the North Dakota Secretary of State’s website indicates more than 272,125 ballots have been cast prior to Election Day.

That number represents about 82 percent of the total vote in the 2018 General Election (330,598 ballots) and about 78 percent of the total vote in the 2016 presidential election (349,945 ballots).

Based on data at the Secretary of State’s website, nearly 185,000 mail-in/absentee ballots have been received, while just over 87,000 people took advantage of early in-person voting.

The 2016 presidential election holds the record for most votes cast in a North Dakota election.

To break that record, about 78,000 North Dakotans will need to vote in-person today.