A 29-year tradition will live to see another year.

The North Dakota Memorial Ceremony at the state’s Veterans Cemetery in Mandan will begin at noon on Memorial Day.

The guard, community members and volunteers joined Thursday to rehearse and make sure all was good to go for the special event.

The ceremony will be joined by many notable faces, including retired military, veterans and state senators and congressmen.

The auxiliary chaplin for the AMVETS National Ladies, Ms. Alice Delzer, will sing this year’s national anthem.

It’ll be a special event for all to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice around the world and here in North Dakota.

“I believe this event is important to the people in the state of North Dakota because we take such great pride in our military and to me, this is my fourth year volunteering for the event, and I take great pride in it as well as a volunteer and also as a service member in uniform,” said North Dakota’s Army National Guard Capt. Laura Kleihauer.

Kleihauer recommends arriving early because there is a scheduled motorcycle run at 11, and almost 1,500 people are expected to come.