North Dakota Misses the Mark for the Thirteenth Time in a Row

Five years after the state adopted rules to reduce waste and lessen the impact on the environment,

North Dakota oil drillers are still falling far short of the state’s goals to limit the amount of natural gas burned off.

The industry has spent billions of dollars on infrastructure but is at least two years from catching up.

Regulators are projecting the state’s increasing gas production will still exceed the new capacity.

In March, drillers produced a record 2.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, but about 20 percent of it went up in flames.

That was well above the current limit of 12 percent.

And was enough-- to heat all North Dakota homes for a month, 10 times over, according to an analysis by the Legislature’s research agency.

March was also the 13th month in a row, drillers missed the target.