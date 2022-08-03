NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Grand Forks native, David Snyder, made his America’s Got Talent debut last night when he took the stage and showcased his incredible piano playing talent, receiving a ‘yes’ from the judges to be put up for consideration for the next round: the live shows.

A total of 138 acts were selected to be considered for the live shows, with the judges, (Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sophia Vergara), making the final decision and cutting that number down to 55.

Unfortunately, Snyder was not one of the 55 acts selected to advance to the live shows, putting a quick end to his America’s Got Talent run.

If you missed the show last night, you can watch his performance from last night right here! And if you’d like to see more of David’s work, you can check out his TikTok page.