NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — America will be recognizing some North Dakota talent tonight when Grand Forks resident David Snyder takes the stage on America’s Got Talent.

Snyder, a musician who attended Hatton-Northwood High School, is slated to appear on the show’s 17th season tonight at 7 p.m. CT.

Upon leaving Grand Forks to train in Chicago, Snyder eventually made his way to Los Angeles where he currently performs and runs his TikTok account which has nearly 100k followers.

As of recently, Snyder even got the opportunity to open for Snoop Dogg this past month.

Make sure to tune in to America’s Got Talent tonight to support one of our very own, good luck David!