North Dakota named hardest working state of 2020 in study

Among all 50 states, North Dakota ranked No. 1 in hardest-working of 2020, according to WalletHub.

This is the second year in a row North Dakota has earned the title from the study.

To determine which state worked the hardest, WalletHub studied two factors: Direct work factors, such as average workweek hours, employment rate, share of workers leaving vacation time unused, households where no adults work and idle youth which consists of 16- to 24-year-olds who are neither in school or working; and indirect work factors, such as average commute time, workers with multiple jobs, annual volunteer hours and average leisure time spent per day.

Each category above was given a metric based on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 being hardest-working.

North Dakota earned a total score of 72.85 on the 100-point scale, higher than the 2019 score of 71.41.

Alaska won the No. 2 spot, with 65.14 and Wyoming came in at No. 3, with 61.92.