The North Dakota National Guard Alpha team took home three, first place awards at the recent U.S. Army Small Arms Championship.

Staff Sgt. Evan Messer, Staff Sgt. Joshua Renville, Staff Sgt. Gavin Rook and Sgt. Tyler Goldade swept the U.S. Army Small Arms Team Championship, the U.S. Army Pistol Team Championship and the U.S. Army Rifle Team Championship for the 2022 competition.

North Dakota Alpha won first place in the overall U.S. Army Small Arms Team Championship

Messer, Renville, Rook, Goldade and coach Goldade won first place overall, a combination of the rifle, pistol and multi-gun team matches.

For the rifle competition, teams shot at targets from 25 to 500 yards, in either standing, kneeling or prone positions. For the pistol competition, teams shot at targets from 10 to 35 yards from the standing, kneeling and prone positions.





The competition was held at the Maneuver Center of Excellence headquarters in Georgia from March 13-19.