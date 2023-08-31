NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Governor Doug Burgum expressed his gratitude for the North Dakota National Guard soldiers when they returned home on Wednesday.

According to a news release, the soldiers were on a monthlong deployment to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Roughly 100 members of the Wahpeton-based 188th Engineer Company served the mission in support of Operation Lone Star, which is a joint operation between the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Military Department.

Burgum, who serves as the commander-in-chief of the North Dakota National Guard, and the Guard’s adjutant general, Major General Al Dohrmann, visited the soldiers earlier this month.

Dohrmann and Burgum thanked them for their work to support efforts by state and federal officials to secure the border, stop illegal immigration, and disrupt drug and human trafficking.

“Border security is national security, and these North Dakota National Guard soldiers made the most of their time at the border, doing an outstanding job of supporting Operation Lone Star to limit illegal crossings and enhance public safety,” said Burgum. “They have our deepest gratitude and respect for their service, professionalism, and vigilant work to protect our nation.”

The 188th Engineer Company was deployed when Texas Governor Greg Abbott requested states send available resources to combat the illegal activity.

“It is a testament to their dedication and preparedness that they were able to accomplish so much in such a short amount of time,” said Dohrmann. “The sacrifices made by not only the Soldiers but also the families and employers is greatly appreciated. Thank you to all the 188th Engineer Company Soldiers for their selfless sacrifice and unwavering commitment to protecting our state and nation.”

The North Dakota National Guard still has about 125 members of the 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment with UH-72A Lakota helicopters at the southwest border on federal status.

That yearlong deployment began in October 2022 and happened when members of the 957th Engineer Company’s Multi-Role Bridge Company returned.