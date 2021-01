The North Dakota National Guard is sending an additional 130 guardsmen to Washington, D.C. for the presidential inauguration.

The 130 soldiers, from the 816th Military Police Company, will join the 20 previously scheduled guardsmen at the Capitol.

In a press release, the National Guard said some soldiers departed Friday afternoon, with the rest departing over the weekend.

Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann said the request for additional assistance was sent from the D.C. National Guard.