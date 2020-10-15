North Dakota Not-So-Nice? One-third of state residents say they regularly post negative online reviews

A recent survey finds 36 percent of North Dakotans are likely to leave negative online reviews if they receive poor service or a poor product, ranking the “Peace Garden State” at #16 among all the U.S. states.

These are reviews based on a service or product received, not negative reviews for the sake of being negative.

It’s not just us — Minnesota comes in ahead of North Dakota with 37 percent saying they leave negative reviews online over poor products or poor service.

Montana has 30 percent of its residents leaving negative reviews, while South Dakota finds 28 percent of its residents leave negative reviews.

The national average is 31 percent.

These are the findings of a survey by business information website RealBusinessSavings.com.

The survey also found just over half of North Dakota business owners would be willing to fight to defend their product or service: 22 percent would be prepared to sue for defamation if they were on the receiving end of an inaccurate review that damaged their business.

But the vast majority are very wary of engaging with the negative reviewer: 93 percent say they would not be drawn into an online battle following a negative review. And 63 percent would investigate the circumstances surrounding a negative review to make sure a similar complaint doesn’t occur again.

RealBusinessSavings.com offers five tips on how businesses can deal with negative reviews: