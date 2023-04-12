(KXNET) — Some are calling U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Hovland’s latest preliminary injunction a big win for North Dakota’s ag producers.

Earlier today, Hovland granted a preliminary injunction that blocked the implementation or enforcement of the Biden administration’s new Waters of the United States rule (WOTUS).

In February, North Dakota was one of 23 states that joined West Virginia that brought a lawsuit against the U-S Environmental Protection Agency and the U-S Army Corps of Engineers, asking a federal judge to declare the new WOTUS rule unlawful.

“This injunction is a welcome relief from the ever-growing, burdensome regulations being pushed by the Biden administration,” shared North Dakota Senator John Hoeven. “This expanded WOTUS rule would impose higher costs on critical industries, including agriculture, energy and construction, leading to greater inflation throughout our economy. That’s the last thing our nation needs. We worked to introduce and pass a CRA through the Senate to block the WOTUS rule, and will continue working to provide regulatory relief and prevent President Biden from advancing his harmful and costly Green New Deal agenda. At the same time, we are hopeful that the Supreme Court’s decision in Sackett v. EPA will resolve the uncertainty created by this federal overreach, while protecting the rights of states to manage their lands and waters.”

North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong stated, “This injunction is great news for North Dakota’s ag producers as they gear up for planting season. The Biden administration’s WOTUS rule is a red tape disaster that does nothing to keep our water clean. I’m hopeful the court will ultimately throw it out.”

North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer on the ruling, “Beginning with President Obama, and furthered by President Biden, it is the environmentalist’s dream to regulate our water to the raindrop. Once again North Dakota is among the leaders in the fight to remind them such actions are illegal. Thanks to Attorney General Wrigley, our state is spared from federal mediocrity.”

And finally, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum applauded the decision saying “Today’s decision by Judge Hovland rightly blocks the Biden administration’s overreaching rule that would unlawfully extend federal jurisdiction to nearly every stream, pond, and wetland in North Dakota. This rule would create confusion and restrict activities for farmers, ranchers, and other landowners while driving up costs for consumers,” Burgum said. “North Dakota has some of the cleanest air and water in the nation because we responsibly develop our natural resources and properly exercise our state’s authority to protect our own waters from pollution.”