North Dakota officials condemn Keystone pipeline permit revocation

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum and the state’s all-GOP congressional delegation want President Joe Biden to reconsider his revocation of the permit for the long-disputed Keystone XL oil pipeline.

Burgum says in a statement that “revoking the permit is wrong for the country and has a chilling effect on private-sector investment in much-needed infrastructure projects.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer urged Biden to reconsider the pipeline decision, calling it an “early mistake by the president and a nod to far-left environmental extremists.”

The pipeline was planned to carry about 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast.