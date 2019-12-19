North Dakota officials considering carbon dioxide pipeline

(AP) — North Dakota officials are considering a permit for a pipeline to carry carbon dioxide that would be used to help recover more oil.

The pipeline would run through Slope and Bowman counties to old oil fields along the Montana-North Dakota border.

The carbon dioxide would come from plants in Wyoming and be injected underground in fields where only a small portion of oil can be initially extracted once a well is drilled.

Texas-based Denbury Resources plans to build the pipeline in 2020 and began injecting carbon dioxide in early 2021.