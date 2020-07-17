Coronavirus
North Dakota oil, gas output plunges in May amid COVID-19 pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota oil and gas production plunged about 30 percent May, as oil companies idled wells and halted drilling plans after prices collapsed due to the coronavirus.

The Department of Mineral Resources reported Friday the state produced an average of 858,000 in May, down from 1.2 million barrels in April.

North Dakota’s natural gas production also fell from 81.3 billion cubic feet in April to 59.7 billion cubic feet in May.

The May tallies are the latest figures available and represent the sharpest monthly drop on record.

There were 12,809 wells producing in May, down from 15,474 in April.

