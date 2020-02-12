North Dakota oil output pushes state revenue ahead of forecast

(AP) – Record oil production is pushing state revenue ahead of expectations for the first several months of the state’s two-year budget cycle.

North Dakota budget director Joe Morrissette says revenue is up 7.6 percent, or about $121.6 million, over projections. Oil production in North Dakota is about 1.5 million barrels daily.

The state has, so far, collected more than $1.25 billion in oil tax revenue for the current budget cycle, or about 4 percent more than projected.

Data show oil production is running about 5 percent ahead of projections, while prices are running about 4 percent higher than forecast.  

