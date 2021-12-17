North Dakota oil output slightly declined in October

North Dakota’s Department of Mineral Resources announced the oil output numbers for the month of October.

Production remained flat, with just a .3 percent reduction for the month, or about 3,700 barrels a day fewer than the month before.

Natural gas output also decreased by about 1 percent, while the state’s rig count is at 32.

Department Director Lynn Helms says New Mexico also saw a small decrease in oil output, but still has significantly more rigs than North Dakota, at 88.

“Good news is that that 1.11 million barrels a day still keeps us one percent above revenue forecast,” Helms said.

Although oil output saw a slight decline, Helms says there are now a record number of producing wells in the state — at 17,163.

