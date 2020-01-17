North Dakota oil production down from October record

FILE- In this Wednesday, June 8, 2011 file photo, sun sets behind an oil pump in the desert oil fields of Sakhir, Bahrain. The global benchmark for crude oil rose above $70 a barrel on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 for the first time in over three months, with jitters rising over the escalating military tensions between Iran and the United States. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File)

(AP) — North Dakota regulators say oil production in November was down slightly from the record set a month earlier.

The Department of Mineral Resources says the state produced an average of 1.51 million barrels of oil daily in November. That’s down about 2,500 barrels daily from the record set in October.

North Dakota also produced about 94 billion cubic feet of natural gas in November, down from the record 95.3 billion cubic feet set in October.

Statewide, companies flared 17% of all gas produced in November, above the 12% target.