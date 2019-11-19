Live Now
North Dakota oil production down slightly from August record

State News

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators say oil production in September was down slightly from the record set a month earlier.

The Department of Mineral Resources says the state produced an average of 1.44 million barrels of oil daily in September. That’s down from the record of 1.48 million barrels a day in set in August.

North Dakota also produced a 2.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day in September, down from a record 3 billion cubic feet in August.

Statewide, companies flared 18 percent of all gas produced in September, above the 12 percent target.

A record 16,099 wells were producing in September, up from 15,964 in August. The September tallies are the latest figures available.

There were 55 drill rigs operating Tuesday, down six from the September average.

