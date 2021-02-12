North Dakota oil production drops slightly in December

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators say oil production in December was down slightly from a month earlier.

The Department of Mineral Resources says the state produced an average of 1.19 million barrels of oil daily in December. That’s down from 1.22  million barrels daily from November.

North Dakota also produced about 89.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas in December, up from 86.7 billion cubic feet in November.

There were 15,798 wells producing in December, up from 15,620 in November.

The December tallies are the latest figures available.

There were 15 drill rigs operating Friday, one more than the December average.

