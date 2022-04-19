BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s Department of Mineral Resources says the state’s oil production remained flat in February.

The agency says the state produced an average of 1.08 million barrels of oil daily in February, up about 580 barrels than in January. The February tally is the latest figure available.

There were 38 drill rigs operating in North Dakota on Tuesday, up four from the February average.

North Dakota sweet crude was fetching about $110 a barrel on Tuesday, up $34 a barrel from the February average.