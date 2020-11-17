North Dakota oil production rises slightly in September

Pump jacks operate near Loco Hills on April 23, 2020 in Eddy County, New Mexico. (Photo by PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota regulators say the state’s oil production increased slightly in September from the month prior.

The Department of Mineral Resources says the state produced an average of 1.22 million barrels of oil daily in September.

That’s up from 1.16 million barrels a day in August.

North Dakota also produced 2.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day in August, up from 2.6 billion cubic feet in July.

There were 15,377 wells producing in September, up from 15,149 in August. There were 14 drill rigs operating Tuesday, an increase of five from the September average.