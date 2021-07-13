North Dakota oil tax savings account earnings beat forecast

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Officials say North Dakota’s trust fund for oil taxes is realizing hefty earnings due to a rebounding economy and better-than-expected stock investments. Revenue from the Legacy Fund for the two-year budget cycle that ended last month was about $872 million. That’s up from the $736 million that budget writers and the Legislature had forecast. Nearly half of the extra revenue will be used to reimburse a constitutional fund that benefits schools but had been shortchanged in error for about a decade. Money from the Common Schools Trust Fund is distributed to North Dakota’s public schools.
