North Dakota one of few states to meet EPA Air Quality standards

North Dakotans can breathe a little easier, knowing the peace garden state has some of the cleanest air in the United States.

According to the department of environmental quality, the state meets all of the National Ambient Air Quality standards.

These include several pollutants regulated by staff, including carbon monoxide and ozone, at ten monitoring stations across the state.

“That is important because those standards are set as health-based standards so the lower your pollutants in your air are the healthier your air is,” Environmental scientist for the Division of Air Quality Anegla Seligman said.

And monitoring the air isn’t the only way to ensure its quality, there are several departments that help ensure pollutant levels stay low.

Permitting, compliance and enforcement are all different areas that are utilized to monitor construction sites and facilities. All of which have been deemed essential during the pandemic.

“We want to make sure that the residents of North Dakota are able to continue breathing that clean air regardless of what else is happening in our state or around the world,” Seligman said.

As of current data provided by the EPA, North Dakota’s air quality index never fell below the moderate level in 2020.