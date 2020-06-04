North Dakota ordered to notify voters of signature problems

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota election officials are working to comply with a federal judge’s order forcing the state to notify and provide a remedy for voters whose mail-in ballots are rejected due to signature discrepancies.

U.S. District Judge Peter Welte’s ruled late Wednesday.

North Dakota’s June 9 primary will be conducted entirely by mail after all 53 counties chose to avoid in-person voting due to the coronavirus.

Advocacy groups sued the state last month over a law that requires signatures on absentee ballots and ballot applications to match.

The state didn’t notify voters if their ballot was rejected for a mismatched signature.