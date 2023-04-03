(KXNET) — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and two state organizations are hoping to do their part in raising awareness.

The North Dakota Health and Human Services and Prevent Child Abuse North Dakota are teaming up to bring new and existing partners together to better support North Dakota Children and their families.

To help shed light on these grave concerns, a range of activities focusing on the topic of child abuse are scheduled throughout April.

Throughout the month, the two agencies are going to use the metaphor of building blocks and construction to promote activities and events to reinforce the message that prevention cannot happen alone.

Click here to see the different events and activities scheduled throughout the state.