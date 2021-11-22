North Dakota outlines plan to restore native grasslands

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has unveiled a plan to bring landowners, conservation groups, scientists, and others together to restore native grasslands.

The agency says North Dakota has lost more than 70% of its native prairie, which is essential for wildlife, pollinators, ranching operations and communities.

The so-called Meadowlark Initiative allows producers to plant marginal cropland back to diverse native perennial grasslands for grazing. Funding is available to establish the grass and to install grazing infrastructure, such as fencing and water.

Producers also are eligible to receive rental payments for the first three years as the land transitions from cropland to grazing land.