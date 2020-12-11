North Dakota Parks and Recreation reports 35% increase in campers in 2020

According to the State Parks Director, 35 percent more campers visited North Dakota parks this season.

Campgrounds and state parks also saw a record number of people coming in this year. October attendance was up 339 percent over the same time last year.

There were also many first-time visitors, which the director says can be attributed to the desire to safely relax during the pandemic.

“It’s just really exciting to see that people wanted to try something new, whether they were trying to just kinda get outside for that mental break little physical break but also have an opportunity to spend some time with family and friends in a safe setting,” Andrea Travnicek said.

Out of state visitation to North Dakota parks this year was down 5 percent.