North Dakota petitions to keep a single area code

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakotans are accustomed to seven-digit phone dialing because the entire state is under the 701 area code. State officials want to keep it that way.

North Dakota is projected to run out of numbers under the 701 area code by 2026. So the Public Service Commission is seeking permission from federal regulators to free up unused phone numbers in order to keep just one area code.

North Dakota joins two other states with a single area code, New Hampshire and Maine, in petitioning the FCC to allow them more leniency in assigning phone numbers to service areas.

